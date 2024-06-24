Piles of garbage yet to be cleared after wedding at Mellieħa's Red Tower

The MRU noted that the wedding took place in the vicinity of a heritage site, as well as a Natura 2000 site.

“Yesterday evening, tourists were seen watching the sunset whilst sitting amongst leftover trash bags on the garigue outside the event area,” the NGO noted.

Speaking to MaltaToday, the MRU said that a report was filed with the Environmental Protection Unit within the police, as ERA officers were also called to the event before the wedding.

The MRU spokesperson explained that ERA officials had told the wedding organisers to clean up litter that was already appearing while the venue was being set up.

MaltaToday understands that the event was covered by an ERA permit, as a copy of the permit was requested by the MRU.

This newspaper also enquired about the permit with Grace Weddings & Events who organised the wedding. A spokesperson told MaltaToday that they are committed to leaving the site “better than we found it.”

Later on Monday, another organiser, David Debono, said that the wedding was covered with all necessary permits, and that workers had been to the site on Monday to clear the space. He further stated that the contractors started to clear the piles of garbage on "the first working day after the event."

Debono said that the video uploaded by the NGO is "misleading" as it was taken very early in the morning right before work had started.

"It is normal for such a clearing and cleaning operation to take some time but we are committed to return the site in the possible condition."