Miriam Dalli meets President of Sicilian region over second interconnector

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli discussed Malta’s security of energy supply in discussions with Sicilian President Renato Schifani.

Discussing the ongoing plans for the second interconnector connecting the Maltese Islands to mainland Europe, the two sides highlighted the importance of strong and collaborative relations between Malta and Sicily.

The meeting took place at Palazzo Orléans in the Sicilian city of Palermo, during which Minister Dalli underscored the critical role of the Sicilian Authorities in the successful and timely completion of this project.

“This project is very important for Malta as it complements our plans for strengthened security of supply, allowing the country to increase its electricity interconnectivity and contribute to our efforts to transition to a carbon neutral economy,” Minister Dalli explained.

The European Commission considers the 122km-long electrical cable interconnection an operation of strategic importance and thus eligible for EU funding. Once connected, it will help to enable increased local renewable electricity generation.

“The project is not only one of national importance but also contributes towards the overall EU energy and climate objectives. It will support innovative projects such as electrification of the transport sector and using onshore power for maritime vessels,” Minister Dalli said.

During the meeting, President Schifani remarked that the Regione Siciliana has been working to ensure that the necessary permit for the second interconnector is issued in a timely manner.

In this regard, Minister Dalli welcomed President Schifani’s position that recognised and underscored the critical importance of energy security “in today’s world.”

They expressed a shared commitment to continue their collaborative efforts, ensuring that the second interconnector project reaches completion on schedule.

Interconnect Malta CEO Ismael D’amato was also present for the meeting.