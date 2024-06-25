Top prison official interrogated by police after allegedly allowing Yorgen Fenech to meet people in her office

Correctional Services Agency Head of Strategy Svetlana Muscat has been put on forced leave after she was interrogated by the police, the Home Affairs Ministry has confirmed.

The ministry did not confirm the details of the case, but told MaltaToday that the matter was “immediately flagged to the police.” The incident happened last week, and the police are investigating.

“The person in question has been on forced leave from her job at CSA since then,” the spokesperson said.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said Svetlana Muscat was allegedly allowing people in into her office in prison to meet with Yorgen Fenech, who is awaiting trial for masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The sources said Muscat was interrogated at length on Saturday, and granted police bail.

It is unclear whether charges have been filed yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawyer Jason Azzopardi also spoke about Muscat’s suspension from the role, saying Fenech met with “business people”.

“The rules of procedure on how visits are carried out in prison were not followed,” he said. “Who gave you the go ahead for this absurdity?”