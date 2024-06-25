€4 million in government tax refund cheques sent in 2023 remain uncashed

Tax refund cheques totalling around €4 million sent by government last year remain uncashed.

The information was tabled in parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.

He explained that the checks were part of a scheme established in 2018, where employees were compensated on an annual basis, with the largest payments going to those with the lowest earnings.

The minister said the uncashed cheques total at 38,267, with a total value of €4,039,320.

