Mark Mallia appointed OPM head of secretariat after four months as Transport Malta CEO

Mark Mallia has been appointed head of secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mallia's appointment came just four months after he was appointed CEO of Transport Malta back in February. Prior to this, Mallia was CEO of Identità.

Having graduated with a Masters in Management from the University of Malta, Mallia also served in the AFM as deputy commander. However, he was the subject of a promotion scandal in 2013 together with Commander Jeffrey Curmi. The two were promoted from majors to lieutenant colonels, and finally colonels, over the space of just a few weeks in 2013.

At the time, the government said their promotions were overdue and that political prejudice under the former administration kept them from advancing.

The OPM published a letter written by Prime Minister Robert Abela where he thanked his outgoing head of secretariat Glenn Micallef, who had been in the post since 2020.

From his end, Micallef took to Facebook to thank Abela for the opportunity to hold his position. He spoke of his time as head of secretariat at the OPM, as he listed tumultuous episodes Malta experienced in the last four years, such as the pandemic, Malta's FATF greylisting and a number of international crises.