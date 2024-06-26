Animal Welfare Commissioner puts forward three recommendations to further animal rights

Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina has announced three new recommendations aimed at improving animal welfare across Malta and Gozo.

In her recommendations, Bezzina advocates for better animal welfare practices by advising relevant authorities, raising awareness, and ensuring the enforcement of existing laws.

The first recommendation addresses the illegal practice of cropping dogs' ears, which, despite being banned as cruel and unnecessary since 2014, continues to persist.

Bezzina states that the current challenge in tackling this issue lies in the difficulty of proving who is responsible for the cropped ears under existing law. To mitigate this, Bezzina proposes an amnesty period during which dog owners can register their dogs with cropped ears for a fee. Following this period, she recommends a legislative change to reverse the burden of proof.

This would shift the responsibility onto dog owners to demonstrate that the ear cropping was conducted legally, rather than requiring the prosecution to prove illegality.

The second recommendation focuses on providing evening dog walking slots at Animal Welfare facilities, particularly during the summer. Bezzina suggests that extending walking hours into the evening would ensure that all dogs receive adequate exercise and social interaction while also protecting both the dogs and volunteers from the intense heat of the day.

The third recommendation addresses the increasing number of abandoned animals by advocating for more pet-friendly rental accommodations. Bezzina proposes a tax incentive scheme to encourage landlords to allow pets in their rental properties. By promoting pet-friendly rental policies, this initiative aims to lower the barriers to pet adoption, reduce abandonment rates, and support responsible pet ownership.

Since taking on her role in 2020, Bezzina has put forward a total of 21 recommendations to strengthen animal welfare.