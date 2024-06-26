Lufthansa announces price hikes of up to €72 per flight in the EU

Aviation giant Lufthansa has announced that it will raise flight costs in the EU to cover additional costs due to regulatory environmental requirements.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lufthansa said that the rise in prices applies to all flights sold and operated by the company departing from EU member states, as well as the UK, Norway and Switzerland. The company explained that the increase in prices varies from €1 to €72.

“The Environmental Cost Surcharge will be levied on all tickets issued from June 26, 2024 and applies to departures from January 1, 2025,” Lufthansa said.

The surcharge can be seen when checking the price details on Lufthansa’s booking pages. The airline said that it will not be able to bear the increasing additional costs originating from regulatory requirements in the coming years.

“For effective climate protection, the Lufthansa Group is focusing in particular on accelerated fleet modernisation, the continuous optimisation of flight operations, the use of SAF and offers for private travellers and corporate customers to make air travel or the transport of freight more sustainable.”

Peter Agius blasts government for voting in favour of EU law

In response to the news, new PN MEP Peter Agius blasted the Maltese government for voting in favour of EU laws which led to such a price hike.