Infrastructure minister questions PN’s hurried approval of KTP Msida Creek project proposal

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonnet called out the Opposition’s hurried approval of the architects chamber Msida Creek Project proposal.

“Why did he [Opposition MP Mark Anthony Sammut] agree with it so quickly? When I saw the design, it looked great, but I had a million questions. You have to see what the project entails before you come out saying you agree with it,” he said in his parliament adjournment speech.

The Kamra tal-Periti’s designs come at a very late stage when public contracts for works to redesign Msida Creek and build a flyover have already been awarded and signed.

The Msida Creek project proposed by Infrastructure Malta sees the creation of an open square in front of the parish church, a canal and open spaces along it. However, it also foresees the construction of a flyover between the square and Regional Road to do away with the traffic lights at the junction where traffic from Birkirkara joins the square.

However, in a radically different proposal, the Kamra tal-Periti is suggesting the creation of a wooded area in the square that would complement a formal open pjazza in front of the church.

Bonnet called out the “politics by Facebook strategy” employed by the PN, saying he was left baffled at how quickly MP Mark Anthony Sammut had come out saying he agreed with the projects, before analysing the technicalities it entails.

The minister said that while he sees positives in the proposal, policy makers must look at the project’s wider impact, and not just be driven by social media approval of such designs.

“I do not think it’s the way citizens would like their politicians to act,” he told parliament.

He pointed out that he was not stubborn in his approach, choosing to meet with KTP chief Andre Pizzuto to ask him any relevant questions related to the project, before linking him with road agency experts so as to explore any suggestions which could be included in government’s design.

“I said I will consult and discuss, and that is what I did,” the minister said.

The minister also called out Nationalist Msida mayor Charles Selvaggi for saying the KTP’s proposal was a better alternative to government’s project, stating he was part of the same council which unanimously approved the Msida Creek project in the last council legislature.

Chris Bonnet also said government is committed to finding a short-term solution to the traffic problem in Maltese roads, saying everyone must be pulling the same rope. “That is why I plan to rope everyone from the Opposition to NGOs, as I want everyone to be involved in the solution. We cannot approach this subject from a populist standpoint.”

Opposition’s PQs

The minister opened his speech by saying he wants to address rumours and statements by Opposition MPs which unfairly portray him as trying to withhold information on finances related to the road infrastructure projects in the country.

Addressing criticism from the PN about not providing information in response to parliamentary questions, the minister explained that a single question had been asked regarding spending on all road works in recent years. He noted that a detailed reply was not feasible due to the extensive work involved. In response, the opposition began asking about each individual road project, which would result in approximately 1,300 questions.

He added that much of the information was already publicly available and more would be released in the coming weeks.

He also said 95% of all residential roads have been rebuilt, and will be completed by the end of next year.

1,315 roads were rebuilt in the past six years, an unprecedented level of work, he said.

Some 100 roads remained to be done, with €634.2 million spent so far and €65.8m needed for completion.

“Around 200 roads were built every year. That’s more than the PN did in five years,” he said.