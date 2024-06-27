TM employee embroiled in RHIBs, maritime fines scandal awarded €3,000 consultant contract: PN

Updated at 2:37pm with Transport Malta denial

A Transport Malta employee identified in an internal investigation over the purchase of five vessels that became unusable shortly after being bought, was awarded a €3,000 consultancy to work from home, the Nationalist Party has revealed.

It said three employees, who were accused of irregularities over the purchase of the RHIBs, were not kicked out, but allowed to continue their employment, accusing the transport agency of corrupt behaviour and failing to action against those implicated in serious misconduct.

These officials were allegedly involved in the procurement of unseaworthy rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) that lacked proper registration and licensing.

The PN also said the officials in question were the same individuals accused of mishandling maritime contraventions, coercing officials to commit perjury, and engaging in workplace bullying.

It said despite calls for an internal and police investigation, no action has been taken against involved individuals, and no arrests had been made.

Shadow Minister for the Maritime Sector, Ivan Castillo, and fellow MPs Mark Anthony Sammut and Darren Carabott, demanded transparency from Transport Malta, calling for the internal report to be published.

“What information do these three individuals have that gives them impunity, whose measuring stick is different from all other workers?” they said in a statement.

While TM claims to have passed the conclusions of its internal investigation to the police, suggesting possible criminal behavior, no charges have been filed to date.

Transport Malta denies allegations

Transport Malta has categorically denied allegations reported in the media. “The authority clarifies that no official has been given a consultancy position with a payment of €3,000 per month to work from home.”

An internal investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, they said. “The matter has been referred to the Police for further investigation, if necessary. It is clear that the allegations are baseless.”

Transport Malta continues to fully cooperate with the authorities. “The Authority does not tolerate any form of corruption or abuse. To ensure the highest standards of integrity and transparency, Transport Malta has established a new Compliance Section.”