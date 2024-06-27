Educators to vote on sectoral agreement next week after MUT, government finalise deal

The Malta Union of Teachers says talks with the government on the sectoral agreement for educators have ended and members will now vote on the updated version.

The agreement impacts educators in all State primary and secondary schools.

The union had suspended the internal voting process on the sectoral agreement last month after backlash from veteran educators, who felt they were ignored.

Since then, the union continued to engage with the Education Ministry and a new bonus for educators at the last stage of progression was introduced.

Government wanted to push through with the signing of the agreement before the 8 June elections and had even sent a personalised email to all primary and secondary school educators informing them of the improved pay conditions.

However, talks dragged on until today with the MUT announcing that it shall proceed with the process leading to the vote on the agreement.

“The process shall proceed from the stage where it was suspended,” the MUT said in a statement.

Union members will have several online meetings in which the agreement will be explained to them. Voting on the agreement is expected to take place online between 4 July at 4pm and 6 July at 7pm.

The sectoral agreement expired in December 2022 and talks have dragged on since then. In November 2023, educators went on a one-day strike after talks failed to register any progress.

An agreement was announced in May this year but veteran educators rebuffed the deal and the MUT initiated talks with the government once again.

MUT key dates for agreement ratification process

1 July – Meeting in Gozo for members who had registered for the meeting. The meeting shall be held at 11am and members who had registered for the meeting shall be notified by email.

1 July – Viewing of the agreement text at MUT, Victoria Gozo. Members may call on 21237815/21222663 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

2 July – Online presentation meeting at 1:30pm for all grades included in this agreement. Registration is required. Deadline for registrations is 1 July at noon.

2 to 6 July – Viewing of the agreement text at Hamrun. Members may call on 21237815/21222663 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

4 July – Ratification meeting at noon at MUT, Hamrun. This is a procedural meeting leading to the start of the online voting process. Participation is by registration. Deadline for registrations is 2 July at noon.

4 July, 4pm to 6 July 7pm – Online voting period. Members who registered for the vote shall be notified by email.