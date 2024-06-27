PN blasts government for ignoring the crisis it created in MCAST

Robert Abela’s government has completely lost control of the situation in MCAST, as students are left clueless about their future, the Nationalist Party said on Thursday.

In a press conference, PN MPs, Ivan Castillo, Bernice Bonello and Justin Schembri called on government to stop postponing negotiations with MCAST staff, as this is making it difficult for the college to function autonomously. The opposition said that the MCAST staff’s conditions should be given the necessary priority.

The PN’s speakers noted that Prime Minister Robert Abela and education minister Clifton Grima are responsible for the negotiations, as they blasted the pair for not fulfilling their promises.

“Because of this serious failing, thousands of MCAST students are paying the price with their exam marks, while their lecturers are still under union directives which are still facing closed doors.”

The PN condemned government’s attitude, as they stated that it confirms that Abela is not seriously interested in concluding the collective agreement which is more than two and a half years overdue.

The three speakers noted their party’s dedication in favour of the education sector as it believes that education is the basis for social and economic development.

“Investments in all teachers and educators are also investments in children and adolescence,” the PN concluded.