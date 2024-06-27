Scheduled mobile network downtime at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Mater Dei Hospital

Due to essential modernization works, the GO mobile network will undergo scheduled downtimes affecting Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre (SAMOC) and Mater Dei Hospital (MDH).

These planned outages are necessary to improve network infrastructure and ensure continued high-quality service, an MDH statment read.

Details of Scheduled Downtime:

· SAMOC: Friday, 28th June 2024, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

· MDH (excluding SAMOC): Friday, 5th July 2024, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

During these periods, there will be no mobile phone reception for devices on the GO network within the affected areas. This includes both mobile pagers and personal mobiles. Fixed lines, mobile numbers from other networks, internet, and the MDH intranet will remain operational.

Impact on communication

GO Mobile phones and pagers will not have mobile reception within SAMOC and MDH respectively during the specified times, however fixed lines and Internet will remain unaffected. Backup phones with SIM cards from different networks will be available to ensure reliable communication between members of staff within the hospital.

Relatives can reach patients through the ward's fixed lines during the downtime. The general public, patients, and visitors on-site with GO network phones will not have mobile reception. Visitors to SAMOC/MDH requiring assistance during the down-time can visit Customer Care (near MDH Reception) or SAMOC Reception desk (near SAMOC main entrance, Level 0) for assistance.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to enhance our network capabilities. For further information and updates, please visit our website or follow our social media channels,” he said.