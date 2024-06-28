Interconnect Malta issues tender for the manufacture and installation of submarine cable

Interconnect Malta has issued a tender for the second interconnector’s submarine portion, it announced on Friday.

The estimated cost of this tender is around €185 million, and is being co-financed by the European Union under the European Regional Development Funding Programme 2021-2027.

In May, Interconnect Malta (ICM) had issued a Prior Information Notice (PIN) for the tender as part of the process to notify the market of the impending tender.

The second interconnector project will see the laying of a 121-kilometre, high-voltage alternating current electrical cable interconnection, including a 99-kilometre submarine cable, that will transition to land through two Horizontal Direction Drilling procedures.

ICM is also in the process of evaluating two tenders forming part of the wider IC2 project. The first tender is for the manufacture and installation of the onshore cables, both in Malta and Italy. The second tender is for the design, supply and installation of Autotransformer and Shunt Reactors that were issued earlier this year. “For both tenders, reputable and respectable companies with wide experience in the industry have participated in the open tender procedures.”

Earlier this week, Interconnect Malta and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, met the President of the Sicilian Region, Dr. Renato Schifani, to discuss the development permitting application of IC2. Minister Dalli explained that the second interconnector was now entering another important phase.

“The second Interconnector is not only aimed at providing further security of supply by enhancing the n-1 principle but will also enable the country to improve its renewable energy targets. In fact, with the commissioning of IC2, Malta will be able to add further renewables in its energy mix, both onshore and large scale offshore, as this interconnection will provide a real-time buffer for the intermittency of renewables.” the minister said.

Established in 2021, ICM is a government-owned company under the responsibility of the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and the Regeneration of the Grand Harbour. It is entrusted with the development of major energy infrastructure projects.