Msida Creek project: Bonett claims PN knew about alternative design before anyone else

Sammut noted that on Net TV’s Opinjoni, KTP President revealed that weeks before the proposal was revealed, KTP had invited Bonnet and Sammut to a meeting, but only the PN’s shadow minister had attended.

The PN MP said that he met with the chamber, as well as the Msida mayor, where they asked their questions, “and that’s why we had no problem supporting this when it was announced.”

Sammut noted that Bonnet had only met with the KTP this week, “after he saw the positive reactions on social media.”

He blasted the minister for projecting his “Facebook politics” onto the PN.

Chris Bonett questions "hidden agenda", asks whether PN knew of proposal before anyone else

In his own Facebook post, infrastructure minister Chris Bonett clarified the timeline of events from his own perspective.