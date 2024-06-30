Opposition to file parliamentary motion calling for police commissioner to be elected through two-thirds majority

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech said the Opposition will be filing a motion to have the Police Commissioner elected through a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

“He shouldn't remain there, but the Government is weak and not able to remove him. It is necessary for the commissioner to be chosen through a two-thirds parliamentary majority and we will raise it in parliament,” Bernard Grech said on Sunday morning.

He was speaking during a brief interview on party television station NET TV over the phone. Grech said he is currently in Gozo.

The Opposition leader’s reaction comes after the Home Affairs Ministry announced on Saturday that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa was reappointed to the post for the coming four years.

On Sunday, Grech said Gafa is not meeting the people’s needs. He also criticised the Prime Minister for ignoring people’s concerns through the commissioner’s reappointment.

The PN leader also spoke about the excessive deficit procedure the European Commission announced Malta is set to face. He shifted the blame on Abela, saying it was his administration which increased the country’s debt by “billions.”

“This is a government that is subsidising corruption," said Bernard Grech, referring to the Vitals hospitals concession."As a result, he [Robert Abela] does not have enough money to help those who are really in need. There is nothing to show for the €5.5 billion debt the country has.”

He also said the party is currently preparing for Independence Day celebrations in September, with the PN announcing its first line-up of General Election candidates on the date. “Independence Day is an important date for the country, and we will celebrate it together.”