Green Party seeks investigation into Tourism Minister’s wedding coinciding with Film Awards

The Green Party has requested the Auditor General investigate what it says is “abuse of public funds” by the Malta Film Commission, the Malta Tourism Authority and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

In a letter to the Auditor General, ADPD Deputy Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo alleged that funds intended for the Mediterrane Film Festival were used to cover expenses related to Minister Clayton Bartolo’s wedding celebrations.

“This is a case of public funds abuse, as government resources were used for a personal event rather than what they were intended for,” Cacopardo said in his letter.

He quoted an article by The Shift which states eyebrows have been raised concerning the timing of the wedding, which happened to coincide with the biggest event of the year organised by the tourism ministry and paid by taxpayers.

The Mediterrane Film Festival was being held between the 22 to the 30 June, and culminates with the Golden Bee Awards, which are being held at the same venue as Bartolo’s wedding – Manoel Island.

“This, in my opinion, is an abuse of public funds,” Cacopardo said.

Last November, the Tourism minister published an abridged version of the Malta Film Commission economic impact assessment in parliament. Bartolo’s justification behind not publishing the full report was that he “does not trust” the Opposition with the full report. The minister's decision had drawn criticism, with PN MP Julia Zahra expressing "disgust" at the refusal to publish the full report.

The PN argued at their initial reaction that the public has a right to know the contents of the report, which was commissioned by the government.