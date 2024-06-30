Oriana Bertolino identified as victim of Wied il-Mielaħ quad bike accident

Oriana Bertolino, 31, has been identified as the victim of a quadbike accident at Wied Mielaħ in Gozo on Saturday.

“[Her] death leaves an empty void in the hearts of everyone who knew her,” Marsala mayor Massimo Grillo announced on Facebook on Sunday.

The 31-year-old volleyball player lost her life after she fell off a quadbike in Wied Mielaħ on Saturday.

“In these moments of pain and comfort I would like to express, on behalf of the municipal administration and all the citizens of Marsala, our most heartfelt condolences,” the mayor said. “May Oriana rest in peace.”

On her Facebook profile, Oriana’s last post is about how one should enjoy their lives together and with their families.

“I play the PlayStation, read a fantasy book a day, and save the animals. There is no such thing as "right" that goes for everyone. Everyone should be peaceful in their own way," she wrote.

