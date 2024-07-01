‘We paid for it all’: Tourism minister addresses allegations about wedding ceremony

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo says he and his wife paid for all the expenses related to their wedding ceremony after allegations they took advantage of the Mediterrane Film Festival preparations in the same venue.

On Sunday, the Green Party asked the Auditor General to investigate whether public funds intended for the Mediterrane Film Festival were used to cover expenses related to Bartolo’s wedding celebrations, which took place at the same location a day prior to the festival’s awards ceremony.

However, Bartolo has insisted that all of his wedding expenses were paid for from his and his wife’s pockets.

In a Facebook post, Bartolo explained that his wedding ceremony took place at Couvre Port on Manoel Island, as opposed to the fortress area that was used for the festival.

He said everything that was used for his ceremony - including boats, a barge, sound, flowers, carpets, 150 chairs and a table – were paid for through personal funds.

“Unfortunately there are some who think that, because you are a minister, then you are a criminal. We have reached a point where people do not even allow you to live your private life as people raise doubts and suspicions without knowing the facts, and without the basic decency to ask for information,” he said.

“Once this investigation passes and the Auditor General publishes his report, I expect a public apology from whoever requested the investigation and from all those who fomented the atmosphere that led to the investigation.