MDA slams Moviment Grafitti direct action: ‘Citizens cannot take the law into their own hands’

The Malta Developers Association has criticised Moviment Grafitti’s direct action at Joseph Portelli’s illegal Qala development, saying citizens in democratic societies “cannot take the law into their own hands.”

“This event demonstrates a grave inconsistency by a lobby group that, while alleging illegality at a site, committed several illegal acts themselves,” the MDA said.

On Saturday, the activists stormed the site, temporarily occupied it, and carried out actions to draw attention to the fact that people like Joseph Portelli, and other developers, are systematically being allowed by “government, politicians and authorities to wreak havoc on our country with absolute impunity.”

The controversy centres around swimming pools constructed by Joseph Portelli in Qala's ODZ, despite the definitive revocation of their permit by the Court of Appeal on March 13.

The activists are demanding that the government keeps its word and enacts the appeals law reform with immediate effect. The current law allows developers to commence works and complete them while the appeal in front of the Planning Tribunal (EPRT) or the courts is ongoing.

But the developers lobby said that while the association acknowledges the right to protest, such a right “does not imply that one can take the law into their own hands and act against what the law permits.”

“It is certainly unacceptable for individuals to take the law into their own hands, and it is the authorities who should take action and penalise such violations,” they said.

It also said it recognises that there are various shortcomings in the Planning system in Malta.

“The MDA firmly maintains its position where it has consistently called for more reforms and regulations that do not allow abuse by any individual, including certain developers who damage the industry's reputation. In fact, the MDA regularly discusses proposals with the concerned Authorities but believes that there is a need for more political will to change various procedures and processes,” the statement read.

The MDA insisted that any discussion for a better planning system should only take place within the confines of the law and through constructive dialogue.

“The MDA remains committed to discussing with the authorities, as well as with stakeholders and other interested parties, ways that can genuinely improve the quality of life for all those involved in the industry, and particularly for those Maltese and Gozitans who are impacted in some way by the Property sector,” they said.