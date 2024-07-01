[WATCH] PM wants allegations of smear campaign against Chris Fearne to be investigated in hospitals arbitration case

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that he will ask the legal team representing Malta in international arbitrations regarding the fraudulent hospitals concession to investigate reports that concession funds were used by Steward to hire private intelligence firms to target key opponents and critics, including Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Abela was fielding questions outside of Parliament following reports that Steward Healthcare hired a London-based private intelligence firm, to create a damaging report accusing the health minister of accepting a substantial bribe. This report was subsequently circulated among journalists, aiming to discredit the minister.

On Monday, Abela spent the majority of the time reassuring journalists that he had always believed in Fearne’s innocence. “I know what kind of man he is,” Abela told reporters.

Commenting on the reports, Abela stated, “If what’s being reported is true, I strongly condemn it.”

Following his condemnation, Abela was asked whether he regretted dedicating an hour-long speech in Parliament to defend Steward’s investments in three Maltese hospitals.

“When we had that parliamentary debate it wasn’t a defence of Steward, it was the fact that there were works that were done,” he said, noting that the Court of Appeals had also clarified that a number of projects had been completed. The Court of Appeal had also confirmed that the concession itself was the result of collusion.

Abela reminded that his government immediately took over the hospitals in question after the deal was struck down.

The Prime Minister said that he will ask the legal team representing Malta in international arbitrations involving the fraudulent concession to investigate the allegations of a taxpayer-funded smear campaign against Fearne.

When asked whether he will do the same for countless other allegations of misused concession funds, Abela assured reporters that, “every amount that didn’t go to services,” would be subject to a refund request.

Abela, while saying that he was bound by confidentiality, noted that the international arbitration’s conclusions are only, “a matter of months away.”