Cabinet reiterates faith in Chris Fearne, blasts PN for partisan stance

Cabinet has issued a statement in response to reports that concession funds were used by Steward to hire private intelligence firms to target key opponents and critics, including Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The statement made almost identical points as Prime Minister Robert Abela when he was doorstepped outside Parliament on Monday.

The statement noted that Abela had always supported Fearne, so much so that he had asked Fearne to reconsider his resignation last May.

Cabinet noted that the police had already found that articles about Fearne originating from questionable news outlets had already been disproven. Cabinet voiced its support towards Abela's statements to the media on Monday, where he called for an investigation on the false articles.

The statement noted that the State Advocate has now been asked to, "take all the necessary steps in the international arbitration," to see that any concession funds used in the smear campaign refunded by Steward.

Cabinet reminded that the PN had opened a court case against the State Advocate, "which as a consequence of its requests, among others, is that Chris Fearne is personally charged."

The statement concluded with a reminder that the Opposition, "was always ready to destroy" Fearne, particularly when his nomination as EU Commissioner was announced. Cabinet stated that the PN was only ever interested in immediate political gains, as they reiterated their faith in Chris Fearne.