Din l-Art Ħelwa voices support for Local Plans review

Din l-Art Ħelwa has come out in support of the action taken by seven resident associations from across Malta calling for a review of the country’s local plans.

“The Planning Authority has long lost sight of its vision to make Malta and Gozo a more pleasant and desirable place to live in,” Din l-Art Ħelwa (DLĦ) said.

Seven resident associations from across Malta will convene this Sunday in Żurrieq’s main square, calling for a comprehensive review of the 2006 Local Plans.

The press conference, organised by Għaqda Residenti taz-Zurrieq along with the newly-formed Residenti tal-Qrendi and Residenti Ħal Safin, aims to address the detrimental impacts of outdated planning policies on local communities.

“The Planning Authority no longer acts on behalf of the community to provide a balanced and sustainable environment and to provide a better quality of life for the community through transparent and fair planning services,” DLĦ said.

It said the Planning Authority has submitted to speculators allowing them to ravish the nation destroying our cultural, built and natural heritage with impunity.

“We are at a stage where the planning system urgently needs to be comprehensively overhauled: it is no longer a matter of simply reviewing the Local Plans. There is no vision for Malta and Gozo. The socio-economic model for Malta and Gozo, with an emphasis on spatial and infrastructural planning, needs to be addressed with urgency,” it said.