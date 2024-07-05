UN human rights committee seeks answers on Malta’s fight against corruption

The United Nations’ Human Rights Committee concluded a third periodic report of Malta’s implentation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, commending the introduction of quotas for the political representation of women.

But the UNHRC raised questions on Malta’s measures to combat corruption and whether it was complying with its obligations under maritime law in cases of search and rescue.

In 2022, Malta introduced a gender corrective mechanism for national elections to ensure higher representation of female members of parliament, increasing women's representation in Parliament from 15% to 28%.

Women now occupy 17.5% of board positions in Malta's largest listed companies as of 2023, compared to 4.5% in 2015. Within the public administration, the proportion of women in leadership positions increased to 44% in 2023 from 30% in 2015.

UNHCHR experts demanded updated information on new measures taken to combat corruption, and on the ongoing hospitals PPP criminal charges against former prime minister Joseph Muscat, as well as tangible measures to provide adequate protection to whistleblowers.

Civil society organisations had also expressed concern with UNHCHR that Malta was not complying with its obligations under maritime law, as it did not coordinate search and rescue operations for vessels in distress within its territory.

Malta rejected these allegations but there have been multiple examples of such cases, including one in September 2022, where Malta did not respond to distress calls regarding a boat carrying more than 60 people of Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian origin.

Malta’s delegation, led by the OPM’s permanent secretary Jonathan Vassallo, said Malta had been working to maintain the fight against corruption with a separate prosecution service to deal with corruption, adoption of Venice Commission recommendations, and maintaining open communication with the European Commission. “Following the inquiry into the three hospitals, charges were filed against all those identified in the magisterial inquiry. The criminal proceedings were ongoing and were receiving extensive media coverage, ensuring scrutiny by the public,” Vassallo told the UN committee.

Vassallo also claimed Malta had never turned a blind eye to the rescue of persons at sea inside its area of responsibility. “On a daily basis, Maltese authorities investigated and acted on distress calls, based on relevant conventions and international law. Malta rescued over 28,000 lives of migrants in distress in the past 20 years and hosted one of largest refugee communities compared to the size of the population.”

Vassallo said Malta had not engaged in any pushbacks towards Libya.

The delegation also said that Malta’s financial crimes investigation department had been significantly strengthened, with a focus on human and financial resources. Officers had diverse and specialised education backgrounds, ensuring a comprehensive approach to combatting financial crimes. A special software was being employed to enhance the department’s capabilities, including through the use of cryptocurrency analytical software.

By the end of this year, the sanctions investigative unit would be established within the department. As for corruption investigations, in 2024 there had been 17 prosecutions, of which three were public officers.

The delegation of Malta was made up of representatives of the OPM, the ministries of health, home affairs, justice, inclusion, and the Permanent Mission of Malta to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Daphne Foundation fact-checks Maltese delegation's claims on media and journalists

Following the report, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation issued a press release where they fact-checked claims from the Maltese delegation.

The foundation noted that three years after the public inquiry report into Caruana Galizia's murder was presented to Prime Minister Robert Abela, many recommendations remain unfulfilled. Regarding the 2022 legislative proposals meant to safeguard journalists, the NGO noted that the proposed laws do not foster an environment conducive to free and independent journalism, noting that a White Paper on the reforms remains to be published.

The effectiveness of Malta's existing legislative framework, including the Media and Defamation Act and the Protection of the Whistleblower Act, has been called into question. "The Whistleblower Act has proven ineffective, and the Media and Defamation Act does not provide full protection for journalists," the Foundation explained. "Almost all recommendations of the public inquiry remain unimplemented, especially those concerning organised crime and the rule of law."

The NGO noted that when a committee on media was established as recommended by the public inquiry, government's terms of reference for this committee excluded critical recommendations related to the rule of law and organised crime. Additionally, when the opposition proposed legislation to address all public inquiry recommendations, it was voted down by government MPs.