Caravans in summer to have maximum seven days’ situation in any locality

The temporary placement of caravans throughout summer will have to be notified to the Department of Local Government, and now limited to no more than seven days in any locality.

The government said the Regulations on the Temporary Placement of Caravans and Campers in Localities will apply from June to September, “to address any abuse that may have occurred in the practice of this activity.”

Caravan owners will now be notifying the Department of Local Government rather than local councils on the placement of their caravan, for a maximum period of no more than seven days.

“Failure to comply with this now simplified procedure will result in penalties as stipulated in the original regulations,” the government said.

“With this simplification of the procedure, the deterrent against abusing public spaces for unreasonable lengths of time remains, but at the same time, it will be fairer to those who legitimately wish to practice this activity.”

Caravans will only pay just €5 per day, but a new rate of €0.50 per day will be introduced for those aged 60 or over. “The collected funds will be given to the local councils of the localities where the notice for the temporary placement of a caravan or camper is issued.”

The right granted to local councils to administer designated areas for the placement of caravans or campers with services, once established, will remain in effect.