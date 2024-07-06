Archbishop concludes inquiries into lives of Henry and Inez Casolani, potentially Malta's first lay saints

The Maltese Curia has announced the closure of the diocesan inquiries into the lives of Henry and Inez Casolani, marking a step towards the married couple’s potential beatification.

They are the first lay Maltese couple to have reached this point in the beatification and canonisation process.

The cause for their sainthood began in 2015 with the establishment of a Metropolitan tribunal, which has collected testimony and documentation about the couple’s lives, their reputation for holiness and miracles attributed to them, for the past 8 years.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna yesterday concluded the local inquiries and celebrated a thanksgiving Mass attended by the President of the Republic, Myriam Spiteri Debono, Archbishop emeritus Paul Cremona and Sr. Cecilia Casolani, the couple’s daughter, at the Church of St. Augustine in Valletta - the same church in which the couple were married in 1944.

In his homily the Archbishop said the Casolanis were “witnesses to God’s love and an example of faithfulness, humility and holiness without fanfare.”

The evidence collected by the inquiries will now be sent to Rome, in order to be examined by the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican.

