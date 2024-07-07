MAM President blasts 11-year stagnation in public health system due to fraudulent concession

Medical Association of Malta (MAM) President Martin Balzan has warned of significant strains on the public health system as he spoke to MaltaToday's sister newspaper, Illum.

Balzan noted that around 800 patients are waiting to be treated, as one now has to wait an entire night to be treated so that another patient is sent home beforehand.

He blamed the situation on a lack of beds that is leading to queues in Mater Dei's corridors and a jam-packed emergency department.

Balzan pointed to government’s lack of priority given to healthcare, blasting the 11-year stagnation in the public health system due to the fraudulent Vitals concession.

On Sunday, MaltaToday also reported that the situation in Mater Dei is dire, and is exacerbated by an increase in COVID patients.

Meanwhile, in comments to MaltaToday, the Health Ministry said it has given directions for “seminal changes” in the assessment and flow of patients who turn up at Mater Dei’s Emergency Department in a bid to reduce waiting time.

“These will be based on first contact with a decision-making specialist who has the skills to expedite appropriate patient care expertly and expeditiously, and emergency patient care on a named-consultant model,” the ministry said.

But government will also be seeking to rope in the private sector to ease the pressure on Mater Dei’s Emergency Department.