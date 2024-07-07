Maltese actress calls out 'bully' Johann Grech over 'disrespect' towards local film industry

Grech has recently made headlines once again after featuring in a 10-minute film featuring British actor David Walliams and Grech himself. The ‘film’ cost €500,000.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Azzopardi slammed Grech’s antics, calling it “disrespect toward those who are truly talented in Malta.” She noted that professional locals in the film industry would be told that no funds were available for their productions.

A few days ago, the Malta Film Commission clarified that it no longer carries the responsibility relative to local film funding and that it will focus on its’ “primary goal” to market Malta and attract foreign film investments.

Azzopardi even alleged that when it came to her own experience while working for the commission, her paychecke was docked for no reason.

The Ċaqqufa actress also spoke about her experience working with Grech himself, as she stated that he was a “bully” towards her and other women.

Azzopardi concluded that by stating that Grech grew his abuse “on a national level.”