PN files motion calling for Police Commissioner's appointment through two-thirds parliamentary majority

The Nationalist Party has filed a motion in Parliament to amend the constitution in order to have the Commissioner of Police elected through a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

On Monday, shadow ministers for home affairs and justice, Darren Carabott and Karol Aquilina held a press conference in Parliament, where they outlined their proposal.

The private members Bill, proposes amending article 92 of the constitution as well as Sub-article (2) of article 6 of the principal Act.

The PN’s proposal will see that the Police Commissioner is appointed after a public call, after which, the candidate is to appear in front of the Permanent Committee on Public Appointments. The candidature would then need to be approved through a two-thirds majority in Parliament, after which they would be appointed by the President.

Carabott stressed the need for such a change, as he listed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa's numerous failures to investigate some of Malta's most high-profile cases, such as that involving Pilatus Bank and the fraudulent Vitals concession.

Meanwhile, Aquilina noted that Angelo Gafa does not enjoy the faith of the public, as he noted that appointments through a two-thirds parliamentary majority are proving successful in Malta.