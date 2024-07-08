Allegations against Bolt Food 'should be investigated', Employment Minister tells parliament

Employment Minister Byron Camilleri said government “does not accept” the situation facing Bolt Food couriers, who claim their wages have been slashed in half by the company they work for.

“We have worked hard to improve workers’ rights, and we are a party whose principles are based on those values, and so we do not accept this situation,” Camilleri said in reply to a parliamentary question by Whop Naomi Cachia.

Food couriers who spoke to the Times on Sunday said they are struggling to make ends meet, after the company slashed their wages. They said that some of them work for 18 hours each day, only to earn €3 an hour.

Some 345 couriers are protesting the pay after the company removed their weekend bonus – when the platform was at its busiest. "But this bonus scheme has been cancelled by Bolt and we are getting a flat rate throughout the whole week.”

Camilleri said he will ensure the case is investigated. He also assured MPs present that employees who went on strike on Sunday “will not be removed and replaced.”

Earlier on Monday, the minister urged the workers to join a union, and encouraged them to report unfair treatment.

"We should pride ourselves on companies that care for their workers, and not those who disregard their rights. Comfort is nice, but it should not come at workers' expense," he said.

Junior minister Andy Ellul also urged workers on Monday to report any abuse or unfair treatment to the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations, ensuring them that their anonymity would be protected so they could report without fear of repercussions.

Ellul mentioned that, to date, no reports had been submitted to the DIER.

“Since the law governing food couriers came into force, the DIER has consistently checked working conditions with both employers and employees. Some issues have been addressed, and in other cases, individuals have been prosecuted,” he stated, highlighting that the DIER supports all workers equally.

“This doesn't mean abuse is non-existent. It underscores the crucial role of union membership, as unions offer necessary support and representation to better safeguard workers' rights.”