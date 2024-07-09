Abigail Agius Mamo to step down from Malta Chamber of SMEs leadership

The Malta Chamber of SMEs has announced that its CEO, Abigail Agius Mamo, will be stepping down from her position.

On Tuesday, the chamber said that Agius Mamo has been a vital part of the SME Chamber for the past 17 years and has served as CEO for the last 10 years.

One of the major achievements during her time as CEO was navigating the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic. "The organisation’s gold standard handling of the Covid-19 repercussions gained EU-wide recognition, being awarded the EU’s Civil Solidarity prize."

Agius Mamo was last interviewed by MaltaToday last February. Among other subjects, she had been vocal on issues such as reducing VAT to 15.5%, government interventions in the free market, and energy subsidies.

The chamber said, "As CEO, Ms Agius Mamo performed her role with passion, inspiring the team she built to work for the continued growth and evolution of the organisation building trust, and giving a very credible voice to Malta’s SMEs to shape opinions and policies effectively."

The President, Council, and staff of the Malta Chamber of SMEs expressed their gratitude to Agius Mamo for her exceptional service and leadership, and extended their best wishes for her future endeavors.