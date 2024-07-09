Bernard Grech: Government did not learn its lesson from Jean Paul Sofia tragedy

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the government did not take on board all the recommendations from the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry because it is “reactive” and failed to learn its lesson from the tragedy.

Speaking during the parliamentary debate on the new workplace health and safety Bill, Grech said the Nationalist Party will hold government responsible for shortcomings in health and safety at the workplace.

He questioned why experts were not consulted, and why government insists on being “arrogant” in not accepting suggestions made to it.

Grech also questioned why the Prime Minister Robert Abela was yet to make a “sincere apology” after government had dragged its feet to launch a public inquiry into the construction site accident.

“This is a government with no sense of urgency, which has failed completley,” Grech told the House.

The Nationalist leader said the Opposition will support all efforts in improving workplace safety, but insisted government has the responsibility to be “proactive and not reactive”.

“Government remained idle on the protection of workers,” Grech said. “In 2023, the country was crusading in favour of Isabelle and John, the parents of Jean Paul Sofia, for the government to finally agree to hold a public inquiry into the death of a Maltese son.”

The Nationalist leader said the new laws on work place safety come too late.

“The government did not need to wait for someone to die to start reforming the sector,” he said.