Social workers association laments government rush to table legal amendments

The Malta Association of Social Workers has voiced its concern over government’s lack of consultation in amendments to laws governing social work, counselling and the psychology profession.

“MASW is in agreement with establishing an Appeals Board. However, once again, the association is surprised and disappointed that it found out about this through other sources rather than being consulted in the process leading up to the parliamentary discussion. Apart from the lack of consultation, MASW is concerned about the expediency in which the Bill is being rushed through parliament,” it said.

The social workers association joins other voices, including the Social Wellbeing faculty and the Malta Federation of Professional Associations, who have also called out government’s lack of consultation.

The Bill was tabled in parliament in late June by Minister for Social Policy Michael Falzon. Stakeholders have said they were not informed of the changes, and were only alerted after it got to second reading stage.

In its proposals, the MASW said an appeals board should be composed of five warranted social workers, with two nominated by educational institutions, two by the association and one by the minister.

“The Ministry should also provide a legal advisor, who does not have a vote. We strongly object that the Chair has to be a lawyer, as being proposed. MASW does not understand the lack of confidence in our profession to chair such a Board. If a Board member (including the Chair) is a lawyer they cannot act as a Board member as well as provide legal advice, as this would mean they are giving legal advice to themselves. This would mean that the Appeals Board would need another lawyer for legal advice,” it said.

They said changes should have involved more comprehensive consultation with stakeholders, and hope the practice changes “in the immediate future”. “As always, MASW remains willing to meet the Ministry to discuss further.”