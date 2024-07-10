PN MP claims sewage flow into Balluta is intentional: 'Government wants to turn bay into commercial port'

Opposition MP Albert Buttigieg accused government of intentionally allowing sewage to flow into Balluta in order for the bay to be turned into a “ferry port”.

“Government wants to turn Balluta Bay into a commercial port. Government is betraying common good to appease his inner circle,” the MP said in his adjournment speech on Wednesday.

This was the second time in two-weeks that Buttigieg has questioned why authorities “are allowing” for sewage to flow into the popular Sliema bay, claiming there were ulterior motives behind its prolonged closure.

The bay is often subject to warnings from the Environmental Health Directorate, with the most recent being last May. The health authorities have warned of the presence of E.Coli and I.Enterococci in water samples.

These bacteria are indicators of fecal contamination in water bodies and can lead to many infections and diseases in humans. The bacteria can also be harmful for marine life, as they risk disrupting local ecosystems.

But Buttigieg on Wednesday took a less cautious approach, outrightly accusing government of bowing its head to commercial interests.

“Government wants to turn Balluta into a commercial port, confirming how corrupt this administration is,” he said. “Hands off Balluta, and give us back what is ours. Tourists and residents have a right to enjoy this bay.”

Fortina Group’s Captain Morgan had withdrawn plans to build a jetty in the bay after protests by activists and residents.

Residents and NGOs had vehemently opposed plans for a jetty for a hop-on hop-off ferry in a popular bathing spot. They protested at the site where works were set to take place after locals alerted activists that a barge carrying a digger had arrived on site.

Buttigieg said government would address concerns by finding the source of the pollution and reopening the bay.

MaltaToday had reported that third parties behind contamination in Paceville’s St George’s Bay and Balluta Bay in Sliema have not been fined.