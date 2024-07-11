Repubblika says Robert Abela's comments on Chris Fearne nomination intimidates the judiciary

NGO Repubblika has stated that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s comment regarding Chris Fearne on Wednesday was, “an attempt of intimidation” against the magistrate tasked with hearing the case against the ex-minister.

On Wednesday, Robert Abela said he will re-nominate Chris Fearne for European Commissioner if the court does not find enough prima facie evidence to indict him.

A day later, Repubblika noted that this was Abela’s way of saying that if the ex-minister isn’t nominated as EU Commissioner, Abela will blame the magistrate.

“No court decision should be conditioned by government’s political needs,” the NGO noted, adding that the law should be applied to everyone equally, including EU Commissioner candidates.

Repubblika further stated that no prime minister publicly expresses hope of an accused being pardoned by the court, “But a dangerous exception has been made for Chris Fearne.”

The NGO reminded that Robert Abela had intimidated the inquiring magistrate in the Vitals inquiry, “because that’s what he had to do for the election,” stating that government is repeatedly intimidating the judiciary.

Repubblika commented on the fact that a person accused of serious crimes linked to the Vitals fraud is being considered for one of the most important governing roles in the EU. They stated that an EU Commissioner’s credentials should be their loyalty to what’s right, not the fact that they aren’t indicted for corruption and other charges.