Health Ministry ropes in private sector to bolster hospital emergency services

The Ministry for Health and Active Ageing has issued a call for interest in the outsourcing of emergency services to the private sector, offering a 24/7 service.

In a statement, the ministry said it is opting for a public-private collaboration to ensure that people can access private hospital services funded by the government, complementing the services provided by Mater Dei Hospital and enhancing patient facilities and efficiency.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela this initiative will help provide top-notch service to patients while reducing wait times and easing the burden on Mater Dei.

"This is one of a series of initiatives being launched to make the Emergency Department more viable. The patient remains at the centre of our efforts," the minister concluded.

The call comes after MaltaToday reported that a recent surge in COVID cases is having a knock-on effect on the Emergency Department, where patients are experiencing lengthy waiting times that can reach 12 hours.

Interested parties must submit their interest by Friday, July 19, 2024.

