Business sector must understand enforcement is not a ‘witch-hunt’: Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the business community should not view enforcement and regulation as a “witch-hunt” against them.

“Everyone must understand that they have to work within the parameters of the law,” he told veteran journalist Reno Bugeja during a Labour Party political event in Birzebbuga on Friday.

He was questioned on the issue of restaurants and establishments exceeding the outlines where tables and chairs can be put out despite being governed by a masterplan.

On Thursday, several government agencies swooped in on Rabat’s St George’s Square in Gozo following protests by activists who spoke out out against the uncontrolled takeover of public spaces by restaurants.

The PM stated that this will continue across the country, and those who continue defying the rules will be taken to court. “There is a section of the law which allows for the shop to be closed if the situation repeats itself.”

Abela was also questioned on Bolt drivers’ recent protest over their decrease in income, despite the long hours they work.

“You cannot have workers getting paid wages which are not humane. They deserve to have dignified wages. JobsPlus is analysing the labour market, and those workers who do not give value added to the country, for the pressure on the exert country’s infrastructure, no longer have a place here,” Abela said.

On the country’s economic model, Abela said the situation must be taken in a wider context, comparing it to what it was ten years ago.

“You had massive unemployment, you had mediocre economic growth. Then the situation improved greatly, and the Maltese started taking the jobs and opportunities presented to them. Foreign workers came in when the opportunities continued to increase,” he stated. “There are solutions, and we are able to seek the solutions the country needs.”

Asked on the country’s low wages, he said government has signed a number of collective agreements in the public sectors “and will continue to do so.” He also said the party’s pledge to increase the minimum wage will continue till the end of the legislature.

Bugeja questioned whether the government’s strategy of not introducing new taxes is unsustainable. Abela replied by saying he does not believe in such an economic model, as an increase in taxes would be shouldered by the low earners.

On the last election’s electoral result, the PM said the party might not have appealed for the middle-ground voters as much as it needed to.

Questioned on the construction sector, Abela said the government carried out a number of reforms, and will continue to do so.

He insisted “ODZ is ODZ”, and applications in such areas are “non-starter”.

Concluding, the PM said the deputy leadership race for party affairs will be completed by mid-September. Current deputy leader Daniel Micallef had announced his resignation from the party following the last MEP election.

“People still believe we are the best political force to led ethe country, but they also expect better from us, and will be prepared to convince them,” he concluded.