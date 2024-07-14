PM Robert Abela: 'Only workers needed for the economy will enter Malta'

Only workers essential to Malta’s economy will be allowed into the country, Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted.

In a recent interview with MaltaDaily, Abela said a balanced approach is needed to manage Malta’s rapid population growth.

Abela responded to several questions put to him on social media. One concerned citizen highlighted the strain on Malta's infrastructure due to overpopulation, pointing out traffic congestion, overwhelmed health services, and inadequate sewage systems.

Abela described the population growth as a byproduct of economic expansion and job creation. "We used up available Maltese and Gozitan human resources, and economic growth created vacancies that needed to be filled by foreign workers," he explained.

To address these challenges, the government has introduced new regulations for Temping Agencies, which facilitate the entry of foreign workers into Malta.

He said he has instructed Employment Minister Byron Camillieri to have JobsPlus analyse labor market trends. "Only those workers that the labor market needs will enter our country," Abela affirmed.

He also mentioned ongoing investments in economic sectors utilising robotics and AI to reduce reliance on human labor.

On the topic of population control, Abela acknowledged the need to moderate growth rates. "I agree this country cannot have the same population growth it has had in the past few years."

Abela also responded to questions about foreign workers learning Maltese. He noted that many health service workers had undertaken Maltese language courses, and those in the hospitality sector would now need a Skills Card, which includes basic Maltese proficiency.

Regarding traffic congestion, the Prime Minister outlined several initiatives to improve transportation efficiency. He cited road projects like the Central Link and Luqa flyover aimed at easing traffic flow.

Additionally, the government is exploring strategies to stagger delivery and waste collection services outside peak hours to reduce congestion.

Abela highlighted the success of public sea transport since making the harbor ferry service free, resulting in a surge of 200,000 passengers.

On the sensitive issue of euthanasia, Abela reiterated the commitment to a structured dialogue, emphasising the importance of depoliticizing the topic.