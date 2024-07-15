Government and teachers' union finalise sectoral agreement for educators

Government and the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) have finalised the educators' sectoral agreement after 18 months of negotiations and a number of industrial actions.

The agreement aims to improve the salaries and working conditions of over 11,000 educators who work in state schools.

Initially agreed upon in May, the terms were renegotiated after union members expressed dissatisfaction. The revised agreement garnered 92% support from union members last week. The previous five-year agreement expired two years ago, and educators will receive back pay for the increases in their allowances.

Speaking shortly before signing the agreement, MUT president Marco Bonnici acknowledged the challenging negotiations and emphasised the goal of improving teachers' working conditions to enhance the educational experience for children. He expressed gratitude to all involved in the process and looked forward to implementing the agreement and finalising terms for church and independent schools which are currently pending.

Education minister Clifton Grima noted that respect for educators remained central despite various challenges. He highlighted how obstacles were transformed into opportunities for educators.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela described the agreement as “the best collective agreement for educators,” adding that it fulfils the Labour Party's promise of substantial raises and better conditions for teachers made before the last general election.

While he did not specify the exact cost, Abela mentioned it represents an investment of hundreds of millions of euros.

'Discussions with MCAST educators have been scheduled' - Clifton Grima

Education minister Clifton Grima was further asked to give updates on the ongoing discussions with the MUT regarding a collective agreement for MCAST educators.

In June, the MUT suspended industrial action at the college following a breakthrough in talks with government following industrial actions which included a directive to lecturers not to input student exam marks into the system.

Grima welcomed the latest developments which saw the MUT return to the negotiating table. The education minister did not divulge much, as he stated that upcoming negotations with the MUT will focus on financial packages and educators' conditions among other issues.

Grima said he looks forward to see these discussions bearing fruit.

UPE questions lack of clarity and transparency throughout process

In its reaction to the sectoral agreement, the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) slammed the “lack of transparency and consultation throughout the process.”

“The agreement, which was agreed upon by the State and the MUT on 24th May 2024, without the explicit consent of the majority of educators, particularly MUT members, raises serious questions about the democratic nature of the decision-making process,” it said.

It said the reiteration by the MUT that significant changes were unlikely indicates “predetermined stance, undermining the essence of genuine negotiation and representation”

“The reuse of a presentation with minor changes, the absence of detailed information on working conditions, and the limited exposure to the full agreement text further accentuate the opacity surrounding the agreement,” it said.

The UPE said the decision to conduct a voting process without in-person participation, “allegedly to obscure membership numbers, adds another layer of ambiguity to the situation.”

“The lack of clarity on the number of eligible voters and the limited access to critical information by the majority of educators cast a shadow of doubt on the legitimacy of the voting process and the overall agreement,” it said.

The UPE questioned whether the MUT is adequately verified as the true representative of educators, why educators were left in the dark, and the ethical implications of the agreement.