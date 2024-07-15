Identità denies issuing 18,000 fake ID cards, says internal probe passed onto police

Identità categorically denied news reports that it issued thousands of ID cards to foreign nationals, while confirming that it had conducted an internal investigation and passed information onto the police.

On Monday, Identità issued a statement reacting to a Net News report alleging that 18,000 fake ID cards were issued to foreigners against payments ranging from €2,000 to €5,000 for each document.

The report also features recordings of two prisoners who were given six-month jail sentences for possession of falsified documents. Net News claims that they were denied whistleblower status despite being prepared to expose individuals behind the racket.

Net News further alleged that individuals close to Cabinet members are involved in the racket, and that Cabinet itself was aware of the racket.

In a statement, Identità stated that its Compliance and Expatriates Units had conducted an investigation and passed on information and evidence about “some individuals” to the police so that they may investigate. No information on the evidence found was given.

Identità explained that its Compliance Unit investigates any suspicion that may arise internally, or following external reports. The agency underlined that it does not tolerate any form of abuse, and that it is fully cooperating with the police.