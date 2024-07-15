Lawrence Quintano reappointed Permanent Commission Against Corruption Chairperson

Former judge Lawrence Quintano has been reappointed as Permanent Commission Against Corruption (PCAC) Chairperson for the third consecutive term.

His reappointment received unanimous parliamentary approval on Monday.

The judge emeritus was appointed for the first time in 2014 for a term of five years, and reappointed for a further five years in 2019.

Addressing the House on Monday, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said Quintano has the credentials and expertise to serve in the role, while stating government is committed to increasing the Commission’s resources.

As part of the commitments in Malta's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), continuous efforts are underway to implement measures related to the PCAC, Attard said.

This includes adopting a three-year budget and human resources plan to bolster the organisational capacity of the PCAC. Additionally, an outreach process through informative sessions and communication programmes for the public about the Commission's role will be launched, along with initiatives to assist ministries and other organisations in developing ethics awareness modules.

Another measure involves creating a digital register to centralise information on corruption cases.

Attard noted that the design phase of the digital register has been successfully completed, and internal testing is already in progress to prepare for more efficient Commission operations.

Measures should be implemented fully by end 2024, he said.

Addressing parliament, spokesperson Karol Aquilina said that while the Opposition will be voting in favour of Quintano’s reappointment, the commission and other institutions were failing in putting a stop to corruption.

He said rather than the commission launching investigations into corruption out of its own will, it was relying on reports by MPs or NGOs. Aquilina said it is not equipped with the necessary resources to fulfil its duty.

The MP invited government to sit down with the Opposition to revise the commission’s law.

"We do not want 'on-paper' institutions, but ones which have enough strength and interest to act immediately," Aquilina said, adding that the PN is ready to discuss and suggest solutions on how the Commission could be more effective. “We need institutions where if someone comes to report any corruption, the institution itself investigate, and gather information and truth. This is the culture we want in the country, a culture of people who speak against corruption.”

He concluded by saying the two-thirds majority appointment should be extended to the Police Commissioner role, as had been suggested by the Opposition in a motion filed earlier this month.