Investigation launched after prison officers allegedly carried out part-time work during normal office hours

Correctional Services Agency officers from prison’s records department are being investigated over allegations they carried out part-time employment during work hours.

MaltaToday understands that at least three officers are being investigated, with an internal inquiry ongoing.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said the officers were doing part-time work, writing transcripts for court during normal work and overtime hours, with the alleged abuse happening “for over a year.”

The work involves transcribing court proceedings into official written records, and MaltaToday understand such work was carried out at the prison facility in Paola.

The investigation was opened last week, with prison’s Chief Operations Officer Col Etiennne Scicluna interviewing at least one of the officials as part of the inquiry.

The sources also said the records department management has recently been changed, and it is yet unclear whether the investigation concerns persons who led the department.

The department is tasked with managing prison data, including information about inmates, court hearings, visits and disciplinary actions.

This newspaper understands that the prison administration was not informed of the alleged abuse, with higher ranking officials kept in the dark over the part-time work being carried out during prison work hours.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said the officers who are being investigated have not yet been suspended, but insisted the decision was “imminent”.

Questions on the investigation into the alleged abuse, who is leading the investigation and whether the officers will be suspended were sent to the Home Affairs Ministry on Monday.

The prison administration has recently come under fire after MaltaToday revealed Correctional Services Agency Head of Strategy Svetlana Muscat was interrogated by police after allegedly allowing alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech to meet people in her office.

She is currently on forced leave from her job at the CSA. She is currently on police bail, with a decision on whether she will be charged in court or not expected soon.