Enemalta says alternative sources being used to provide electric supply in Gozo after Tuesday fire

Electric supply in Gozo is being supplied through alternative sources following a fault which caused a fire in an underground culvert on Tuesday, Enemalta has said.

“After a fault caused by a fire in an underground culvert, on one of our 33,000V cables supplying electricity to Gozo, our technicians and Engineers performed the necessary repairs on Tuesday. Supply was provided using alternative sources throughout this operation,” the agency said on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Enemalta said a fire developed on one of the electricity cables, causing a supply disruption in Gozo. This fire then impacted another cable that provides electricity to Gozo.

On Thursday large swathes of Gozo and Mellieha were left without electricity once again after the second major powercut of the week.

The localities of Fontana, Għajnsielem, Għarb, Għasri, Kerċem, Mellieħa, Munxar, Nadur, Qala, Victoria, San Lawrenz, Sannat, Xagħra, Xewkijja and Żebbuġ were all effected.

“We are doing our utmost to continue strengthening our electricity distribution network in Malta and Gozo,” Enemalta said.

