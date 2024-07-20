Police awaiting court direction on accused in social benefits racket seeking whistleblower status

The police are awaiting the court’s direction to speak to an accused person in the social benefits fraud case, who is asking for whistleblower status.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà told radio host Andrew Azzopardi that Roger Agius could not be spoken to unless the court gave its go-ahead.

Agius is one of several people who were charged with a benefits racket that saw ineligible people receive severe disability benefits after presenting false medical documents. Former Labour MP Silvio Grixti is one of the persons charged with masterminding the racket.

Agius has been clamouring for whistleblower status, insisting he will be willing to spill the beans and uncover a wider network of abuse.

Speaking on RTK103, Gafà said it was police investigations that kicked off from a single person’s report that uncovered a whole network of abuse. Asked about Agius’s request for whistleblower status, Gafà said: “The prosecutor asked the court for direction to be able to speak to Roger Agius; we needed court direction because today he stands charged.”

The Police Commissioner was also asked whether he would be investigating the claim made earlier this week by former MP Jason Azzopardi that Chris Fearne had told him Joseph Muscat requested immunity and that Steward remain in Malta during the Labour Party leadership race.

Gafà said Azzopardi’s allegation on its own was based on hearsay. Speaking on a general level, he said the police were always vigilant whenever claims of criminal activity are made and these are investigated.

He was also asked to comment on several ongoing cases. On allegations of a massive racket at Identità, the government agency responsible for identity management, Gafà said police investigations are ongoing despite three men having been charged with obtaining residence permits in a fraudulent manner.

On the case involving allegations that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri had leaked sensitive information to Yorgen Fenech about the Caruana Galizia murder investigation, Gafà said the magisterial inquiry was still going on. He noted the magisterial inquiry had started before he became police commissioner in 2020 and insisted it was the right way to go about the case because it implicated the police.

Commenting on criticism directed towards him by the Opposition and NGO Repubblika, Gafà insisted that over the past four years trust in the police force has increased as evidenced by Eurobarometer and NSO surveys.

“I could have expected what was coming when the Opposition did not attend my parliamentary grilling four years ago,” he said.

Gafà noted that “apart from Repubblika there are four people” who started “attacking” him with calumnious claims even before he had been selected police commissioner.

“This is all personal and an attempt to intimidate me… my five-year-old son came home asking his mother whether daddy is going to jail,” Gafà said, adding he had grown a thick skin over these years.

“I have to remain focussed on improving the police force,” he told his host.