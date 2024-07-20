Tourism lobby group warns sewage pollution, power outages impacting sector

Balluta Bay turning green and power outages affecting multiple localities are putting “Product Malta under severe strain”, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association warned.

“The MHRA is concerned that a lack of investment and cohesive planning to address the growing population of residents and tourists in Malta is taking its toll,” the lobby group said on Saturday following a third night of power outages hitting several areas.

A series of faults on the high voltage power grid has caused prolonged electricity disruption in different localities across Malta and Gozo.

The MHRA also lamented that the “general upkeep and cleanliness of Product Malta is a continuing concern”.

“While the MHRA acknowledges that there are no easy or simple solutions, it stresses that decisions regarding Malta's future over the next 15 years must be made now and communicated clearly to all stakeholders,” the association said.

It warned that unless the necessary investment is made ‘Product Malta’ risks “sliding down a slippery slope” making it increasingly difficult for recovery to take place.