Cassola questions who will shoulder political responsibility over Rihama Battery’s dilapidated state

Arnold Cassola has questioned who will shoulder political responsibility over the crumbling Rihama Battery which resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier this week.

“The photos of the battery in June this year and then again now in July clearly demonstrate that part of the bricks colllapsed. Whether this has anything to do with the recent tragic death in Munxar has still to be ascertained by the Inquiring Magistrate. In the meantime, who is taking political responsibility for the crumbling historic building?” he said.

A rock collapse along the Munxar cliffside in Marsascala left 22-year-old Mirabelle Falzon dead on Friday, with an inquiring magistrate investigating the case.

The politician and academic said government minister Owen Bonnici had been warned of a Marsascala local council motion in 2017 calling on the authorities to address the dangers the building posed.

Cassola also said that adventure enthusiast Conrad Neil Gatt had raised the alarm to authorities over the dilapidated state of the knights-era building over the danger it posed to bathers.

He also said that he had warned of the building’s dangers both in 2023 and this year.

While not making any direct assumptions until the inquiry into the case is concluded, Cassola questioned who will be taking political responsibility over the battery’s state.