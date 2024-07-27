Gozo authority to seek planning permit for Victoria multi-storey car park

The Gozo Regional Development Authority will study the feasibility of a long-term concession lease for a multi-storey car park on a 3,000 square-metre site at Pjazza l-Assedju ta’ Għawdex, in Victoria, Gozo.

The site is currently serving as a parking area but is proposed to be transformed into a multi-level car park with some commercial space, complemented with an open green space on top.

The GRDA wants to fully develop the site as a PPP, which will be financed by private capital, through a concession tender.

Gozo, and in particular the locality of Victoria, has experienced a significant increase in economic activity leading to more urbanisation and population growth, bringing about increased traffic congestion and insufficient parking spaces. Consequently, this has led to a growing demand for both parking spaces and green parks.

A preliminary market consultation issued by the GRDA now seeks to address the lack of parking spaces and open spaces in Victoria by transforming the existing car park into an open green space with at least 340 designated underground parking spaces and some commercial space.

The GRDA provides a regulatory and consultative role to develop and streamline regional policies for Gozo and overseeing their implementation.

It is now in the process of obtaining an outline development permit for the designated use and the development boundaries of the proposed project, which will comprise 340 parking spaces, around 2,150 sq.m of commercial space, and an open green space of around 2,100 sq.m.