Attard council objects to private school on land earmarked for sports

The Attard local council is opposing a zoning application presented by a private school to change the designation of land earmarked for sports and recreational activity.

The zoning application was presented by private school QSI, which wants to develop a school on a large plot of land next to the existing government primary school.

The local plan designates the area as a zone earmarked for sports and recreational activities. QSI wants to construct a new school consisting of three five storey blocks.

In a representation signed by Mayor Stefan Cordina the council contends that by law, zoning applications can only envisage “minor” changes to the local plan. They cannot be used to change the height limitation in the area from zero to five floors or change land use established in a specific policy included in the local plan.

The council also pointed out that the local plan is very clear that the site should be used exclusively for public recreational, and sports uses and not for private use.

While noting that the development will exacerbate infrastructural pressures in an area already suffering from over development, the council’s major concern is that land earmarked for a public use benefitting the community would be “sacrificed for the enjoyment of a few.”

The council also fears that this would set a “dire precedent” leading to the “further decimation of open spaces available to the public.”

The council warned that if this area is developed it would be impossible to create new sports and recreational zones in the locality.

The council also referred to a permit issued in 2000 by the Planning Authority which foresaw construction of a public sports complex that was to form part of the neighbouring public school.

The parcel of land was subsequently expropriated only to be released back to the former owners in 2012, a spokesperson for the Lands Authority told MaltaToday last month.

Only a small portion of land is still indicated as government property and its status is currently being verified.

QSI, which already runs its school on the Durumblat Road on the outskirts of Attard and Mosta near Ta’ Qali, is not the owner of the Attard land, but claims to have informed the site owners of its intention to apply for a future planning permit.