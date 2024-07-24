Chris Fearne, Edward Scicluna silent after court decides they can stand trial

Updated at 2pm with Fearne statement

Former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna gave no statements to the press on Wednesday after a court decided there is enough evidence for them to stand trial in the Vitals case.

Fearne was first to emerge from court, telling journalists that he will first read the decree in more detail before giving a statement.

Over two hours later, Scicluna left the courthouse and remained silent as journalists asked him whether he will be stepping down as Central Bank governor after the court’s decision.

On Wednesday, the court decided that there is enough evidence for the two of them, including 13 othes, to stand trial in relation to the Vitals hospitals scandal.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana delivered the decree in a packed courtroom on Wednesday morning, much to the disappointment of those accused.

All eyes were on Chris Fearne, who months ago was the Labour government’s nominee for European Commissioner. The criminal charges against him saw him resign from the government’s cabinet while withdrawing his nomination.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had said that he would re-nominate Fearne for the role if the court finds no prima facie evidence against him.

Meanwhile, Scicluna has resisted calls for his resignation after being charged with misappropriation and fraudulent gain in relation to the case.

Fearne will not contest PL deputy leadership

Hours after the court's decree, Fearne issued a statement on Facebook saying that he will not recontest the Labour Party's deputy leadership in September.

Fearne is choosing not to recontest the deputy leadership in order to make way for a new deputy leader in the party, and in turn a new deputy prime minister.

In his statement, Fearne also said that he will continue to maintain his innocence in court. “I am certain the court will determine the truth, particularly my full innocence.”

READ ALSO: Fearne will not contest Labour deputy leadership after court says he can stand trial