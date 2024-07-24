Fearne to step down from Labour deputy leadership

Former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne will not recontest the Labour Party’s deputy leadership in September after a court find enough prima facie evidence for him to stand trial in the Vitals fraud case.

In a statement on Facebook, Fearne said he will not contest the role so as to “protect the national interest”.

“It was this principle that led me to resign from deputy prime minister and a government minister, and for me to withdraw my nomination for the European Commission role.”

Malta has been left without a deputy prime minister ever since Fearne’s resignation from cabinet in the wake of criminal charges filed against him. The role is traditionally filled by the deputy leader of the party in government.

Fearne is choosing not to recontest the deputy leadership in order to make way for a new deputy leader in the party, and in turn a new deputy prime minister.

In his statement, Fearne also said that he will continue to maintain his innocence in court. “I am certain the court will determine the truth, particularly my full innocence.”

On Wednesday, Magistrate Leonard Caruana decided there is a case to be heard against Fearne and 14 others charged in relation to the Vitals hospitals scandal.

The criminal charges were filed last May, after which Fearne stepped down as a minister and deputy prime minister, and withdrew his European Commissioner nomination.

Prime Minister Robert Abela later said that he would re-nominate Fearne for the commissionership if no prima facie evidence is found against him. However, Wednesday’s decree means that his chances of securing the nomination again are scuppered.

READ ALSO: Chris Fearne, Edward Scicluna silent after court decides they can stand trial