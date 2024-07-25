Identità, Jobsplus say no abuse will be tolerated after man caught trafficking foreigners

Jobsplus and Identità have welcomed a court sentence against a man caught trafficking foreign workers into Malta.

The two government entities, which regulate employment and residency, released a joint statement after a court sentenced a man to two years imprisonment for trafficking and exploiting foreign workers.

“No abuse or exploitation, regardless of who commits it and where it originates, will be tolerated against workers, irrespective of their nationality,” the statement reads. “Anyone caught abusing the recruitment processes of foreign workers will not benefit from the services provided by these two entities.”

They said employers of foreign workers have a responsibility to ensure that these workers are employed by the company with which the employment contract was made and in the position based on which the residence permit was issued.

“This is a legal obligation, and no abuse will be tolerated,” they said.

The two entities explained that the court sentence was the result of a joint investigation, in collaboration with the police, which eventually led to the prosecution of a business owner on charges of trafficking and exploiting foreign workers.

They said any dubious applications or reports received by Identità and Jobsplus, if found to be substantiated by various evidence, will be handed over to the police to take any actions permitted by law.

READ ALSO: Man pleads guilty to trafficking third-country nationals